DMX imprisoned as flight risk after positive drug test
NEW YORK — DMX has been sent to prison by a judge who says the rapper repeatedly lied to him when he promised to obey bail conditions.
Judge Jed Rakoff (RAY'-kahf) sent the rapper also known as Earl Simmons to prison Tuesday to await his March sentencing on a tax evasion charge.
Rakoff called DMX a genuine flight risk.
The judge says Simmons tested positive last week for cocaine, opiates and Oxycodone.
Prosecutors had requested he be jailed. He was led from court in handcuffs.
