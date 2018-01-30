Matthew Cherry working on picture book, 'Hair Love.'
NEW YORK — Matthew A. Cherry, a filmmaker and former NFL player, is working on a picture book.
Cherry and illustrator Vashti Harrison will collaborate on "Hair Love," Dial Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "Hair Love" will tell of an African-American father and his work on his daughter's hair as she prepares for a special outing. The book, scheduled for spring 2019, is based on an animated short film by Cherry.
Cherry was a wide receiver for the Jackson Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, among other teams, before he retired in 2007. His other films include "The Last Fall."
