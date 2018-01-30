Ex-'Glee' star Mark Salling dies while awaiting sentencing on child porn charges
An attorney says the 35-year-old former actor died in the Los Angeles area. More to come.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
Salling's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. He did not reveal the cause of death.
A law enforcement official not authorized to speak publicly says Salling was found hanging at a home in the Tujunga neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The official says the actor's death is being investigated as a suicide.
Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of thousands of images of child pornography. He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.
He played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news