Entertainment

Ex-'Glee' star Mark Salling dies while awaiting sentencing on child porn charges

An attorney says the 35-year-old former actor died in the Los Angeles area. More to come.

Mark Salling arrives at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 13, 2015. Prosecutors filed a plea agreement on Oct. 3, 2017, in which Salling agreds to plead guilty to possession of child pornography in a case filed after investigators found more than 50,000 images of child porn on his laptop in 2015.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Mark Salling arrives at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 13, 2015. Prosecutors filed a plea agreement on Oct. 3, 2017, in which Salling agreds to plead guilty to possession of child pornography in a case filed after investigators found more than 50,000 images of child porn on his laptop in 2015.

LOS ANGELES — Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.

Salling's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. He did not reveal the cause of death.

A law enforcement official not authorized to speak publicly says Salling was found hanging at a home in the Tujunga neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The official says the actor's death is being investigated as a suicide.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of thousands of images of child pornography. He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

He played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular