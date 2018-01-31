'Black Panther' presales outpacing previous superhero movies
NEW YORK — Advance ticket sales to Marvel's "Black Panther" are outpacing all superhero movies on Fandango.
The online ticket service said Wednesday that "Black Panther" is currently outselling its previous record-holder for presale, 2016's "Batman v Superman." Following gushing early reaction from Monday night's premiere, Ryan Coogler's film is the top daily ticket-seller on Fandango.
"Black Panther" doesn't open until Feb. 16, but anticipation is especially strong for the first superhero movie in years starring a black lead character. The premiere in Los Angeles was attended by the film's cast decked in regal African-themed attire.
Analysts are forecasting a President's Day weekend debut for "Black Panther" of at least $100 million in North America.
