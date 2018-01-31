Brie, Glenn Close among presenters at Writers Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES — Glenn Close, Alison Brie, Patrick Stewart and Terry Crews will be among the presenters at the Writers Guild Awards next month.

The guild announced that Bob Odenkirk, Minnie Driver, Sarah Silverman and Dylan McDermott will also present at the bi-coastal awards show on Feb. 11.

Patton Oswalt will host the ceremony, which will present writer-director James L. Brooks with its Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement.

Awards are presented in both New York and Los Angeles, although the West Coast show features most of the star power.

The nominees for best original screenplay this year are: "The Big Sick," ''Get Out," ''I, Tonya," ''Lady Bird" and "The Shape of Water."