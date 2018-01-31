Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear join 'House of Cards' final season

LOS ANGELES — Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are joining "House of Cards" for the political thriller's final season.

Netflix said they'll play siblings in the show's sixth season, which resumed production Wednesday.

"House of Cards," Netflix's first original series, halted production last October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Spacey was suspended from the show by producer Media Rights Capital after Netflix said it wouldn't continue with it if he remained. A representative for the actor said previously that he was seeking unspecified treatment.

Robin Wright, who co-starred as wife to Spacey's Francis Underwood, will be the focus of the final season. A debut date has yet to be announced.