Director Ridley Scott to be honoured by British film academy

LONDON — "Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott is to receive the British Academy Film Awards' highest
The academy announced Wednesday that the 80-year-old filmmaker will collect the BAFTA Fellowship at the British academy awards ceremony next month.
Scott's films include "Alien," ''Thelma and Louise" and "Gladiator."
His latest release is kidnap drama "All the Money in the World," which underwent last-minute reshoots to replace Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct.
The fellowship is awarded to one person a year for "outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television." Previous recipients include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Elizabeth Taylor and Judi Dench.
The awards ceremony takes place Feb. 18 at London's Royal Albert Hall.
