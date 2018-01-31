Lorde scribbled thanks to fans for embracing nominated album
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Lorde has scribbled her thanks to fans back home for embracing her Grammy-nominated album.
Her handwritten thank-you note was published as an ad in The New Zealand Herald on Wednesday. The note has doodles
She also thanks them for believing in female musicians, "You set a beautiful precedent!"
Social media took her absence among the night's performances as a snub, since other album of the year nominees performed as did classic rockers with no current nominations.
Recording Academy President Neil Portnow had said backstage that it was hard to have a balanced show, but later had to walk back a comment that women had to "step up."
