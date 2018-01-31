Mario and Minions? Illumination to co-produce Nintendo film
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Mario is getting together with the Minions.
Japanese video-game company Nintendo Co. says a movie starring the plumber in the Super Mario franchise is in the works, being co-produced with Chris Meledandri, the chief executive of Illumination Entertainment, the U.S. animation studio behind the popular "Despicable Me" series.
Nintendo's star game designer Shigeru Miyamoto told reporters Thursday the script is mostly finished and is promising a "fun" movie, since Meledandri shares his thinking on creative projects.
The movie, two years in the making after a meeting between Meledandri and Miyamoto, is set for global distribution through Universal, which co-owns Illumination, according to the Kyoto-based maker of Pokemon games and the popular Switch machine.
They did not give other details.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
Most Popular
-
20 centimetres of room: Fence built by neighbour puts Aurora resident in a jam
-
Couple in shock as planters with human remains found at their home
-
Vicky Mochama: Much left unsaid during Trudeau's public reckoning with Black people
-
Former CBE candidate Nimra Amjad charged for 'false statement' in election form