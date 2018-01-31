Reports: Guri, Israeli poet of founding generation, dies

JERUSALEM — Israeli media are reporting that Haim Guri, a leading Israeli poet of the state's founding generation, has died. He was 94.

President Reuven Rivlin in a statement mourned his passing Wednesday as "the national poet of our time" and a "life teacher."

Guri was born in Tel Aviv and fought in the Palmach, the elite force of the pre-state militia later serving in Israel's army, reports said.

He was a prolific and influential poet with songs about the birth of modern Israel that became deeply rooted in the country's ethos.