Sadaf Foroughi's 'Ava' wins best first feature film from Canadian Screen Awards
TORONTO — Sadaf Foroughi's "Ava" is the winner of this year's Canadian Screen Award for best first feature film.
The film has a total of nine nominations heading into the Canadian Screen Awards' March gala event, including for best film, best actress and best supporting actress.
Tehran-born, Montreal-based Foroughi is nominated for best direction and screenplay.
"Ava," a Canadian co-production with Iran and Qatar, stars Mahour Jabbari as the titular character, a 16-year-old upper-class girl who chafes against family and societal restrictions in Tehran.
The Canadian Screen Awards gala will be broadcast live on CBC-TV on March 11.
