Audiobook of actors reading Martin Luther King out April 3
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Wanda Sykes, Gabourey (GAB-or-ay) Sidibe (SIH-dih-bay) and Danny Glover will be among the readers for an audio edition of speeches and essays by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
"The Radical King" is a collection of 23 works by King that go beyond civil rights and emphasize his belief in the redistribution of wealth. The audio and print editions are scheduled for April 3, the eve of the 50th anniversary of King's assassination. The producer-seller Audible.com told The Associated Press that a free excerpt of Sykes reading, titled "The Other America — A Speech from the Radical King," is out Thursday.
Other narrators include LeVar Burton, Michael Kenneth Williams and Colman Domingo. The collection was edited by Cornel West.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
Most Popular
-
'A black eye for Alberta': Taber says no to pride flag, a year after it was stolen, burned
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned