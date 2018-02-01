Austin Opera fires artistic director for alleged harassment
A
A
Share via Email
Austin Opera says it has fired its principal conductor and artistic director, Richard Buckley, for inappropriate
A spokesman for the opera, Michael Solomon, would not specify whether the alleged harassment was sexual in nature.
The opera said in a Thursday statement that an investigation conducted with outside counsel found that "inappropriate
It added that scheduled performances this Thursday and Sunday would go on as scheduled with a different conductor.
Buckley was in his 13th season with Austin Opera.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK