Beyonce photo captures grandmother's star-struck reaction
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts grandmother worried that no one would believe her story of meeting Beyonce before the Grammys — until a picture of her star-struck reaction appeared on the singer's Instagram page .
The picture shows Beyonce and Jay-Z strolling down a hotel hallway past Shrewsbury resident Susan Monaghan, her mouth agape as she stands aside to let the celebrity couple pass.
Monaghan tells the Boston Globe that all she could think as the singer smiled at her was, "No one is going to believe me."
Her daughter, Jenn Hiitt, confirms that she was skeptical of the story. But the next day, she got a text saying that Monaghan's picture was circulating online.
Monaghan says that seeing Beyonce's smile felt like being "hugged by an angel."
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
