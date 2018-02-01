Charlie Walk skips 'The Four' finale after harassment claim

LOS ANGELES — Record executive Charlie Walk says he won't appear on next week's finale of the Fox competition show "The Four."

Walk says in a statement released late Wednesday through his attorney that he does not want his "presence to be a distraction" at the live show.

Walk was placed on leave Wednesday by Republic Records after a former employee accused him of sexual harassment in an open letter posted on her website . Tristan Coopersmith says Walk regularly made lewd and inappropriate comments to her during the year they worked together more than a decade ago.