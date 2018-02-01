Coffee urn left on 'Law and Order' set briefly causes scare
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A coffee urn left near a Manhattan courthouse by caterers for the television show "Law & Order: SVU" caused a brief scare after it was mistaken for a suspicious package.
The urn was left in a red milk crate, wrapped in plastic wrap not far from the Manhattan state Supreme Civil Court building made famous by the long-running NBC show. Scenes were being filmed on the courthouse steps Thursday morning.
Police say the caterers had too much to carry and left the urn. While they were gone, someone called police to say a possible bomb was planted near the courthouse. The bomb squad responded and the area was briefly sealed off.
Police quickly determined it was safe. The show had finished filming for the day.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news