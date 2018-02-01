Details trickle out about cultural exemptions in Pacific Rim trade deal
OTTAWA — Canada's heritage minister is shedding more light on what is contained in the new Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal the federal government agreed to last week.
Melanie Joly says Canada was able to secure cultural exemptions that extend to web content, which she describes as a first for the country's trade agreements.
Joly says the absence of provisions protecting digital content is one of the principal reasons Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose not to sign onto the Trans-Pacific Partnership in November.
She says securing those safeguards was a tough battle.
Few details have been made public about the Pacific Rim pact, which involves 10 countries and was approved Jan. 23 without the involvement of the United States after it pulled out of negotiations a year ago.
The Liberals say they have greatly improved the agreement compared to the deal the Conservatives negotiated when they were in power.
