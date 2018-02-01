Douglas Coupland novel 'The Gum Thief' being adapted for a feature film

TORONTO — Douglas Coupland's 2007 novel "The Gum Thief" is bound for the big screen.

Canadian production company No Equal Entertainment says it has secured the rights to the novel for a feature-film adaptation also penned by the Vancouver-based author/artist.

J.B. Sugar will direct the story, about a depressed 40-year-old aspiring novelist named Roger and a 20-something woman named Bethany, who work in a North Vancouver office supply superstore.

Roger ends up basing a character in his book on Bethany, leading to a story within the story.

This is the second collaboration between No Equal, Sugar and Coupland, after they worked together on a TV adaptation of the author's novel "JPod" for the CBC.

No Equal and Sugar have previously adapted John Knowles's "A Separate Peace," for which Sugar was nominated for an Emmy Award, and the Space and Syfy TV series "Bitten," based on the "Women of the Otherworld" novels by Kelley Armstrong.