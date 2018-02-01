Douglas Coupland novel 'The Gum Thief' being adapted for a feature film
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Douglas Coupland's 2007 novel "The Gum Thief" is bound for the big screen.
Canadian production company No Equal Entertainment says it has secured the rights to the novel for a feature-film adaptation also penned by the Vancouver-based author/artist.
J.B. Sugar will direct the story, about a depressed 40-year-old aspiring novelist named Roger and a 20-something woman named Bethany, who work in a North Vancouver office supply superstore.
Roger ends up basing a character in his book on Bethany, leading to a story within the story.
This is the second collaboration between No Equal, Sugar and Coupland, after they worked together on a TV adaptation of the author's novel "JPod" for the CBC.
No Equal and Sugar have previously adapted John Knowles's "A Separate Peace," for which Sugar was nominated for an Emmy Award, and the Space and Syfy TV series "Bitten," based on the "Women of the Otherworld" novels by Kelley Armstrong.
Coupland has written 13 novels and is also a performer, columnist and visual artist.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
Most Popular
-
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
Bakers, grocers involved in 16-year price-fixing conspiracy: Competition Bureau
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned