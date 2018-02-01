E!: Seacrest inquiry finds insufficient evidence for claim

LOS ANGELES — The E! channel says an investigation into a misconduct allegation against host Ryan Seacrest found insufficient evidence to support the claims.

In a statement Thursday, the channel said outside counsel conducted the now-ended investigation.

E! says it's committed to providing a safe working environment with respect and dignity for all.

Seacrest said in November that a woman who worked as his wardrobe stylist at E! News nearly a decade ago suggested he had engaged in inappropriate behaviour .

He said at the time that he was sorry if he made her feel "anything but respected." But he disputed the allegations, calling them "reckless," and vowed to co-operate with any inquiries.