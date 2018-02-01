Ed Sheeran, Cardi B to play iHeartRadio Music Awards
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys will perform at the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11.
The first round of performers was announced Thursday for the awards show, airing live from the Forum in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Model Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled will be the show's hosts, which will simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are the leading nominees, with seven nominations each, including song of the year for "Despacito" with Justin Bieber. Sheeran, Cabello and Khaled all have five nominations each, while Cardi B has four.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and fans can vote at iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
Most Popular
-
'A black eye for Alberta': Taber says no to pride flag, a year after it was stolen, burned
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned