Father of Quebec entertainer Gregory Charles dies after being hit by snow plow

MONTREAL — The 77-year-old father of Quebec singer and performer Gregory Charles has died after being struck by a snow removal vehicle on Tuesday night.

Charles wrote on Facebook that his father Lennox died early Thursday, surrounded by family.

He was returning from a trip to church — which he'd done daily since his wife died a year ago — when he was struck trying to cross the street.

He'd been in hospital in critical condition and his son described the accident as "brutal."

Charles is a well-known pianist who has performed around the world and was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017.

Montreal police are investigating the incident, which happened in the city's central Ville-Marie borough, and have met with the 69-year-old driver of the snow-removal tractor.