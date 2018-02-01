Hollywood takes a seat on the bench, concedes weekend to the Super Bowl

It’s the Eagles vs. the Patriots on the Super Bowl playing field this Sunday, but as far as Hollywood is concerned, it’s really TV vs. film.

This coming weekend is considered the worst one of the year to release a new movie, because the big televised football game diverts too many eyeballs from the big screen to the small one.

Call it the Curse of the Super Bowl — and to movie-industry types, it’s scarier than the sole wide theatrical release risking the time slot, the horror film Winchester, starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke.

“It’s seen as a weekend with a lot of inherent competition baked in,” says Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for comScore, a global media measurement company.

“Not just the Super Bowl on Sunday, but all the programming on the small screen surrounding one of the biggest television events of any given year — and that can certainly have an effect on box office.”

He has numbers to prove it. Last year, there was a 42 per cent drop in the total box office in Canada and the U.S. for Super Bowl weekend, down to $99.5 million US from $141.4 million the week prior. In 2016, the week-over-week drop was 49 per cent on similar box office figures. In 2015, it was a whopping 57 per cent, and other years similarly run in the negative range.

Studios, distributors and exhibitors know this about Super Bowl weekend. But that doesn’t stop them from wincing about it, and over the years they’ve become ever more wary about trying to block that kick.

“Super Bowl weekend, you know that people are going to be watching TV for pretty much the whole weekend — they may even be shopping for a TV on Saturday,” says Olivier Gauthier-Mercier, the distribution and sales director for Elevation Pictures, the Toronto-based distributor of such current hits as Lady Bird, The Florida Project and The Breadwinner.

“They’re consumed by that weekend. They’re making chili, they’re thinking of other things.”

What most people likely won’t be doing this weekend is checking out a new movie like Winchester, which is being wide-released to about 200 screens across Canada without benefit of critical previews — and you know what that means. It’s a haunted-house film in which Mirren’s title widow is spooked by the spirits of people killed by her husband’s Winchester rifles.

Super Bowl week is always a hard scrabble for movie players, but it doesn’t have to be a complete dead zone. Dergarabedian and Gauthier-Mercier both marvel at the phenomenon that was Taken, the kidnapper thriller starring Liam Neeson that lit up Super Bowl weekend in 2009.

It did amazing business, and established Neeson as an action hero at the age of 56, which he’s parlayed into a numerous other heroic roles well into his 60s. Yet even with Taken boosting the box office take, the week-over-week total for Super Bowl weekend that year was still down by 27 per cent.

A thriller like Taken is considered an anomaly, but horror films stand a chance of scoring a touchdown on Super Bowl weekend. Women under 25 love scary movies, Gauthier-Mercier says in an interview, and this demo often brings boyfriends with them, turning fright night into date night.

This explains why distributor VVS Films is taking a chance this weekend with Winchester. Other years have seen such scream-makers as The Woman in Black, When a Stranger Calls, Boogeyman and last year’s Rings opening against the Super Bowl, but none did enough business to stop the overall box office slide.

Even when there’s a monster in the marketplace — as happened in 2008 with the premiere of the pop-star doc Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert — the Curse of the Super Bowl still rules. The film topped the box office that weekend with a fantastic $31.1-million opening, but total box office slumped 12 per cent from the previous week.

This year, Super Bowl weekend also falls during what Gauthier-Mercier calls “Oscar Alley,” the period between the announcement of Oscar nominations (Jan. 23) and the Academy Awards ceremony (March 4) when dedicated movie fans rush to catch up on potential prize winners.

Best Picture nominees like Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are all doing boffo business, and so are films with Oscar noms in other categories, such as I, Tonya, The Big Sick and The Greatest Showman. And here’s a fascinating fact: two eventual Best Picture winners, Chicago (2003) and Driving Miss Daisy (1990) opened on Super Bowl weekend.

There are also some successful holdovers still in theatres, in particular the adventure film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a reboot of a 1990s film and intellectual property had been considered extinct. It’s been drawing huge audiences, challenging even behemoths like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is also still in theatres.

All these hot pics in theatres means there’s less room for new ones, which is another reason why the weekend of Super Bowl 2018 seems particularly barren of fresh cinema.

Another reason why studios don’t bring out many new films during Super Bowl weekend is that they want to use the event to help sell their summer blockbusters. They buy television ads to promote their wares to a mammoth movie audience that’s momentarily glued to the small screen.

“Ironically, it’s one of the best marketing opportunities for the movie business,” Dergarabedian says. “What they give away in some attendance this weekend in movie theatres, they more than make up for with the Super Bowl ads, touting what are presumed to be some of the biggest movies of the year. While people are watching the small screen, it’s a chance to get the word out on what’s coming up on the big screen.”

Studios are willing to pay big money for this selling opportunity: $5 million US for a 30-second spot during the 2018 Super Bowl, compared to $2.1 million per spot for the most recent Academy Awards. Compare audience sizes: 111.3 million people watched last year’s Super Bowl, compared to 32.9 million for the Oscars.

Among the movies expected to get a boost from ads during the 52nd Super Bowl include Black Panther and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. An argument could be made that the summer movie season this year begins with Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff — yet another reason to marvel at the 800-pound gorilla that is this game.

The only rule about the movie business this weekend, as Dergarabedian concludes, is that “the normal rules don’t apply.”