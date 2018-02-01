Jojo Moyes charms readers again in new novel, 'Still Me'
"Still Me" (Pamela Dorman Books/Viking), by Jojo Moyes
In 2012, author Jojo Moyes introduced readers to delightful caregiver Louisa Clark in the
Louisa is ready for an adventure and nothing seems more exciting than saying "yes" to an opportunity to live with the ultrawealthy Gopnik family as a personal assistant to Leonard Gopnik's second, and much younger wife, Agnes. Although she will be thousands of miles away from her boyfriend Sam, Louisa remembers her first love's advice to live boldly. She promises not to let the long distance ruin her relationship, hops on a plane and eagerly anticipates seeing her new home on New York's Fifth Avenue.
Living a life of luxury proves to have its perks. Since she's determined to squeeze every bit of experience out of her time in the city, Louisa throws herself into Agnes' life. Agnes comes to trust Louisa and a friendship is born. However, being in a position of privilege often comes with baggage. The more Agnes lets Louisa into the intimate parts of her life, the more secrets are revealed. Will remaining faithful to Agnes prevent the man paying her salary from trusting her?
To make matters worse, handsome Joshua Ryan runs in the same social circles as the Gopniks and often sweeps Louisa off her feet like a captivating knight in shining
"Still Me" is full of all the charming antics you've come to expect from Louisa. Moyes once again pulls at the readers' emotions in a variety of entertaining ways, reminding us that sacrificial love may be painful, but it's the most rewarding in the end.
