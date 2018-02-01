Neil Young stars in Daryl Hannah-directed musical western set for SXSW
Neil Young is hitting the big screen in a dystopian western that premieres at the South By Southwest film festival.
The "Heart of Gold" musician leads the cast of "Paradox," a full-length feature directed by Daryl Hannah, his girlfriend of several years.
The film stars Young as the Man In The Black Hat, a mysterious character with a checkered past.
"Paradox" is described as a "far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love."
Other cast members include Willie Nelson and his son Lukas Nelson, who's part of Young's backing band Promise of the Real.
Young last film role was in 2003's "Greendale," the story of a group of people in a rural California town, which he also directed.
