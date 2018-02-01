Suge Knight attorney back on murder case a week after arrest
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — A
Knight agreed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court that Thaddeus Culpepper could help represent him despite the arrest, which could present a conflict of interest.
Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, is charged with murder and attempted murder after he ran over two men outside a Compton burger stand in 2015, killing one of them.
Culpepper says he never did anything wrong and was improperly arrested.
Culpepper and former Knight attorney, Matthew Fletcher, were arrested last week and released after spending a night in jail. No charges have been filed in court.
Culpepper said he was never told why he was arrested.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK