WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
FICTION
1. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)
3. "Fall From Grace" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)
5. "The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
6. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)
7. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
8. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. "The Immortalists" by Chloe Benjamin (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
10. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
NONFICTION
1. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)
2. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
3. "All-American Murder" by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich (Little, Brown)
4. "Rise and Grind" by Daymond John (Currency)
5. "The Subtle Art of Not giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
6. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)
7. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
8. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (W. W. Norton & Company)
9. "The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
10. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
FICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Judgment Road" by Christine Feehan (Penguin)
2. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (HarperCollins)
3. "Fall From Grace" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. "The Wife Between Us" by Greer Hendricks (St. Martin's Press)
5. "Ryan's Bed" by Tijan (Tijan)
6. "Here Comes the Sun" by Marie Force (HTJB, Inc.)
7. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)
8. "Love Me Like This" by Bella andre (Oak Press)
9. "Sex, Not Love" by Vi Keeland (Vi Keeland)
10. "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan (Lake Union)
NONFICTION E-BOOKS
1. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
2. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)
3. "All-American Murder" by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich (Little, Brown)
4. "Churchill's Trial" by Larry P. Arnn (Thomas Nelson)
5. "The Woman Who Smashed Codes" by Jason Fagone (HarperCollins)
6. "The Weight of Glory" by C.S. Lewis (HarperCollins)
7. "Notorious RBG" by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik (HarperCollins)
8. "12 Strong" by Doug Stanton (Scribner)
9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperCollins)
10. "The Liars' Club" by Mary Karr (Penguin)
