Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

NEW YORK — It's fitting that comedian Roy Wood Jr. is an avid player of Sudoku.

Wood, a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," always seems to be a few steps ahead of the obvious. It's a skill necessary in a time when you make jokes during a time of fake news and political division.

Wood, a radio host for a dozen years, is the new host for Season 4 of Comedy Central's "This is Not Happening," a storytelling series in which performers offer real tales from their lives.