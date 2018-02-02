Tarana Burke, #MeToo founder, working on a book
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, is working on a book.
The Simon & Schuster imprint 37 Ink told The Associated Press on Friday that Burke's "Where the Light Enters" is scheduled to come out early next year. Burke, who will co-write the book with asha bandele, will tell her own "ordinary, extraordinary journey from victim to survivor to thriver" and explain why #MeToo was so necessary.
"The book will also help readers understand the often overlooked historical connections of the role sexual violence plays in communities of
Burke started #MeToo a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence. After women last fall began speaking out against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and others, actress-activist Alyssa Milano followed on a suggestion from a friend of a friend on Facebook and tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours. Milano has said she wasn't aware of Burke's contributions when she made her initial tweet and has since publicly credited her.
Burke and Milano appeared on the "Today" show last month after Time magazine named "The "Silence Breakers" — those who have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment — Person of the Year. At the Golden Globes ceremony in early January, Milano attended as the guest of Michelle Williams.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected
-
Matt Whitman under fire again for retweeting post from alleged white supremacist group
-
The vacant truth: Expert sounds alarm over high office vacancy rate in Halifax