UK film academy ousts Harvey Weinstein over sex abuse claims

LONDON — Britain's film academy has expelled movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after suspending him last year over sexual misconduct allegations.
The academy, known as BAFTA, said Friday that "following the suspension of Harvey Weinstein's BAFTA membership in October 2017, BAFTA has formally terminated his membership, effective immediately."
Police in the United States and Britain are investigating allegations of rape and sexual assault against Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful players.
Scores of women, including well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment. He has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood's movie academy.
