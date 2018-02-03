Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering a stroke
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke.
In an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke
The release says that within minutes of receiving clot-busting drugs, Robertson was awake, responsive and able to move all his limbs.
The Virginia-based network says 87-year-old Robertson is alert and expected to make a full recovery.
In addition to founding The Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson hosts its flagship show "The 700 Club."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
Most Popular
-
'It was horrible': International student faced hunger, homelessness to pay tuition
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams
-
Pedestrian, 89, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Nova Scotia: police
-
Got (burning) questions about the new PC Optimum points? We've got answers