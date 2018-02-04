7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Seven weeks after first opening in
According to studio estimates Sunday, "Jumanji" grossed $11 million over the weekend— good enough to surpass last week's no. 1 film, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure." The third installment in the YA trilogy slid 58
The Helen Mirren-led horror film "Winchester" was the sole new wide release on a weekend that Hollywood typically cedes to football. It opened with $9.3 million.
Hollywood will instead be largely focused on the trailers debuting during Sunday's NFL broadcast. "Star Wars" fans are hoping to see a spot for the Han Solo spinoff.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
Most Popular
-
'No one understands until they're in your shoes': Price drop crushes pre-construction home buyers’ dreams
-
Bridle Path multimillionaire Andrew Curnew is fighting to prove he was wrongfully convicted of gun, drug crimes
-
Police searching for Kim Cattrall's missing brother Christopher Cattrall
-
Pedestrian, 89, dead after being hit by pickup truck in Nova Scotia: police