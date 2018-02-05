BMI to honour Luis Fonsi for 'Despacito,' other career hits
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The annual BMI Latin Awards will
Fonsi is set to receive the BMI President's Award on March 20 in Beverly Hills, California.
BMI says it is
"Despacito" was recently nominated for record and song of the year at the Grammys; it features Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber on the remix.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter