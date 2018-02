'Coco' sweeps Annie Awards with 11 wins

LOS ANGELES — Pixar's "Coco" swept the 45th Annie Awards, winning 11 trophies at the annual ceremony honouring the year's best in animation.

As expected, the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) tale was dominant at the Annies, held Saturday night at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles. In addition to best animated feature, "Coco" won for its direction (director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina), best writing, voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), music, animated effects and character animation.

The strong showing only reinforces "Coco" as the favourite at the Oscars.