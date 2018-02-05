Islamic group criticizes deleted tweet as bigoted
NEW YORK — The conservative Breitbart.com
Breitbart says it deleted a tweet for not meeting editorial standards. A representative for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a cached version of a tweet that appears to have been deleted from the site discussed Muslims and the Super Bowl.
In the tweet, a grandfather is asked what the Super Bowl is. The tweet says "lil Muhammad, back the kuffar ran things, they stitched up filthy pig skins ... and shoved each other. There was secular music and alcohol — a very haram affair!"
The Council on American-Islamic Relations says it was symptomatic of bigotry regularly seen in the media.
