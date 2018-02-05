'Jumanji' reboot reigns again at the box office
NEW YORK — On a typically sluggish Super Bowl weekend, Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" topped the North American box office for the fourth time in seven weeks.
The runaway hit, a reboot starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, sold $10.9 million in tickets in its seventh weekend of release, according to final figures Monday.
Sliding to second was last week's No. 1 film, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure." The third installment in the young adult sci-fi trilogy earned $10.5 million in its second week. The film's modest domestic performance has been partly alleviated by stronger sales abroad, where it has grossed $142.9 million.
The lone new wide release to compete with the Super Bowl was the Lionsgate-CBS Films supernatural thriller "Winchester," starring Helen Mirren. It debuted in third, with $9.3 million.
1. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $10,930,222, 3,352 locations, $3,261 average, $352,572,974, 7 weeks.
2. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," 20th Century Fox, $10,474,895, 3,793 locations, $2,762 average, $40,035,094, 2 weeks.
3. "Winchester," Lionsgate, $9,307,626, 2,480 locations, $3,753 average, $9,307,626, 1 week.
4. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $7,695,644, 2,588 locations, $2,974 average, $137,370,816, 7 weeks.
5. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $5,218,122, 2,462 locations, $2,119 average, $67,202,632, 7 weeks.
6. "Hostiles," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $5,108,228, 2,934 locations, $1,741 average, $20,822,641, 7 weeks.
7. "12 Strong," Warner Bros., $4,706,481, 2,918 locations, $1,613 average, $37,300,034, 3 weeks.
8. "Den of Thieves," STX Entertainment, $4,551,163, 2,112 locations, $2,155 average, $36,152,095, 3 weeks.
9. "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $4,448,520, 2,341 locations, $1,900 average, $44,728,570, 10 weeks.
10. "Paddington 2," Warner Bros., $3,277,453, 2,388 locations, $1,372 average, $36,481,132, 4 weeks.
11. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $3,013,022, 1,726 locations, $1,746 average, $41,777,073, 13 weeks.
12. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $2,469,724, 1,450 locations, $1,703 average, $22,553,612, 9 weeks.
13. "Padmaavat," Viva Entertainment, $2,438,930, 345 locations, $7,069 average, $8,900,499, 2 weeks.
14. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $2,362,975, 1,486 locations, $1,590 average, $48,786,132, 11 weeks.
15. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $2,338,242, 1,467 locations, $1,594 average, $614,455,022, 8 weeks.
16. "Forever My Girl," Roadside Attractions, $2,290,138, 1,427 locations, $1,605 average, $12,551,792, 3 weeks.
17. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $2,129,155, 1,186 locations, $1,795 average, $14,163,264, 6 weeks.
18. "Coco," Disney, $1,729,708, 1,636 locations, $1,057 average, $204,789,437, 11 weeks.
19. "The Commuter," Lionsgate, $1,666,757, 1,494 locations, $1,116 average, $34,266,504, 4 weeks.
20. "Insidious: The Last Key," Universal, $1,462,810, 1,253 locations, $1,167 average, $65,753,770, 5 weeks.
