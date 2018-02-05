'Jumanji' reboot reigns again at the box office

NEW YORK — On a typically sluggish Super Bowl weekend, Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" topped the North American box office for the fourth time in seven weeks.

The runaway hit, a reboot starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, sold $10.9 million in tickets in its seventh weekend of release, according to final figures Monday.

Sliding to second was last week's No. 1 film, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure." The third installment in the young adult sci-fi trilogy earned $10.5 million in its second week. The film's modest domestic performance has been partly alleviated by stronger sales abroad, where it has grossed $142.9 million.

The lone new wide release to compete with the Super Bowl was the Lionsgate-CBS Films supernatural thriller "Winchester," starring Helen Mirren. It debuted in third, with $9.3 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $10,930,222, 3,352 locations, $3,261 average, $352,572,974, 7 weeks.

2. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," 20th Century Fox, $10,474,895, 3,793 locations, $2,762 average, $40,035,094, 2 weeks.

3. "Winchester," Lionsgate, $9,307,626, 2,480 locations, $3,753 average, $9,307,626, 1 week.

4. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $7,695,644, 2,588 locations, $2,974 average, $137,370,816, 7 weeks.

5. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $5,218,122, 2,462 locations, $2,119 average, $67,202,632, 7 weeks.

6. "Hostiles," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $5,108,228, 2,934 locations, $1,741 average, $20,822,641, 7 weeks.

7. "12 Strong," Warner Bros., $4,706,481, 2,918 locations, $1,613 average, $37,300,034, 3 weeks.

8. "Den of Thieves," STX Entertainment, $4,551,163, 2,112 locations, $2,155 average, $36,152,095, 3 weeks.

9. "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $4,448,520, 2,341 locations, $1,900 average, $44,728,570, 10 weeks.

10. "Paddington 2," Warner Bros., $3,277,453, 2,388 locations, $1,372 average, $36,481,132, 4 weeks.

11. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $3,013,022, 1,726 locations, $1,746 average, $41,777,073, 13 weeks.

12. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $2,469,724, 1,450 locations, $1,703 average, $22,553,612, 9 weeks.

13. "Padmaavat," Viva Entertainment, $2,438,930, 345 locations, $7,069 average, $8,900,499, 2 weeks.

14. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $2,362,975, 1,486 locations, $1,590 average, $48,786,132, 11 weeks.

15. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $2,338,242, 1,467 locations, $1,594 average, $614,455,022, 8 weeks.

16. "Forever My Girl," Roadside Attractions, $2,290,138, 1,427 locations, $1,605 average, $12,551,792, 3 weeks.

17. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $2,129,155, 1,186 locations, $1,795 average, $14,163,264, 6 weeks.

18. "Coco," Disney, $1,729,708, 1,636 locations, $1,057 average, $204,789,437, 11 weeks.

19. "The Commuter," Lionsgate, $1,666,757, 1,494 locations, $1,116 average, $34,266,504, 4 weeks.