Edmund White, Edna O'Brien receive PEN literary awards
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Edmund White and Edna O'Brien are receiving lifetime achievement awards from PEN America.
The literary and human rights organization announced Tuesday that White has won the PEN/Saul Bellow award for American fiction and the Irish-born O'Brien will be given the PEN/Nabokov award for international literature. White, 78, is known for such groundbreaking LGBT works as "A Boy's Own Story" and "The Beautiful Room is Empty." O'Brien, 87, has written the novels "The Country Girls" and "Time and Tide," among numerous other books.
PEN will present the awards during a Feb. 20 ceremony in New York City.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter