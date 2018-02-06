'Game of Thrones' creators developing new 'Star Wars' films
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new series of Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm.
The Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday the films will be separate from the Skywalker saga and the new trilogy being planned by "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson.
Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement that the command that Benioff and Weiss have of complex characters and mythology will help break new ground for Star Wars. No release dates have been set.
Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement that they are
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter