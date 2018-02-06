LL Cool J added to 2018 Jazz Fest lineup
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is adding rapper LL Cool J to its 2018 lineup.
Organizers announced the addition to the bill on Tuesday. He will perform on Friday, May 4.
The event is scheduled April 27-29 and May 3-6 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.
Others scheduled to perform include Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Sting, Jack White, Beck, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, Bonnie Raitt, Khalid (KUH-leed), Common, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson and Aaron Neville.
Advance tickets for the festival are $65. The gate price will be $80.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter