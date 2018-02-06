LL Cool J added to 2018 Jazz Fest lineup

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is adding rapper LL Cool J to its 2018 lineup.

Organizers announced the addition to the bill on Tuesday. He will perform on Friday, May 4.

The event is scheduled April 27-29 and May 3-6 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.

Others scheduled to perform include Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Sting, Jack White, Beck, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, Bonnie Raitt, Khalid (KUH-leed), Common, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson and Aaron Neville.