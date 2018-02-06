No serious injuries in 'Dancing with the Stars' bus crash

AMES, Iowa — Officials say a bus carrying the touring cast and crew of "Dancing with the Stars" was involved in a large pileup during a snow storm in central Iowa, but no one on the bus was seriously hurt.

Iowa State University released a statement saying the Monday crash resulted in the cancellation of a performance of "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night," on the campus in Ames. The university says some people on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says the bus was involved in a 19-vehicle pileup that killed one person along Interstate 80 near Grinnell, a city about 60 miles (96 kilometres ) southeast of Ames.

Another pileup of between 50 and 70 vehicles along Interstate 35 near Ames also killed one person and critically injured several others.

The pileups occurred as a snow storm swept across the region and cut driver visibility.

___