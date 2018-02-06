Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to get Lifetime movie treatment
NEW YORK — Like Prince William and Kate Middleton before them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now getting a Lifetime movie about their relationship.
Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley have been cast as the couple in "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance." It tells the story of the courtship between the British royal and American actress.
Production begins this week. The film is slated to air before the actual May 19 wedding.
"William & Kate: The Movie" starred Nico Evers-Swindell and "Grey's Anatomy" actress Camilla Luddington.
