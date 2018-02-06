Black Panther isn’t just beautiful — it’s got brains to spare: Howell

Black Panther

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler. Opens Feb. 16 at GTA theatres. 134 minutes. PG

Of all the wondrous places the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken moviegoers, it turns out the most fascinating one is on planet Earth.

It’s called Wakanda, in Africa, as seen in Black Panther, the best superhero movie in recent memory (it opens Feb. 16).

Wakanda is fictional, vibrantly brought to the big screen by writer/director Ryan Coogler (Creed, Fruitvale Station) and based on decades of Marvel Comics mythos. But don’t let that stop you from recognizing how authentic the place seems, and how steeped in real-world issues its inhabitants are.

This new Marvel franchise, the first with a predominantly Black cast, succeeds not only for the quality of its design and diversity of its casting but also for its strength of purpose.

Black Panther isn’t yet another blockbuster where mutant heroes fight a supernatural villain bent on blowing up the world and/or the galaxy for kicks. The main argument here concerns ideology: how people define duty and responsibility both within and without national borders.

The title protagonist, also known as T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), is an African prince summoned to become king of Wakanda after the untimely death of his father. He has a sworn duty to protect his country and its resource vibranium, which, unknown to the rest of the world, has made this small nation unbelievably wealthy and technologically advanced — spaceships are a common conveyance.

T’Challa’s main antagonist is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a brilliant tactician and battle-scarred mercenary whose avowed motives make him seem more anti-hero than villain: he wants to use Wakanda’s wealth and prowess to empower Blacks in the rest of the world, in the ages-old struggle against white colonial domination.

It’s national self-interest vs. enlightened revolution, a classic clash of ideas that resonates on the streets today — hence a modern hip-hop soundtrack that references The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and more — and which also finds its female voice in such characters as Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia and Danai Gurira’s Okoye.

Both are fierce fighters, but Nakia is a spy who works undercover outside Wakanda to protect her country and king. Okoye heads the spear-wielding Dora Milaje, an all-female security force that is the most visible sign of strength in Wakanda, outside of Black Panther’s sleek ebony form and energy-converting suit.

Another fabulous femme is Letitia Wright’s Shuri, brainy sister of T’Challa. She functions as the film’s comic relief and gadget master — the many parallels to 007 movies aren’t accidental, as seen in FBI vs. warlord characters played by Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis.

It may seem that Black Panther is more about ideas than action, but the film also delivers pure entertainment as the story hops across the globe. Pulses are raised by a heist in London, a car chase on the streets of Busan, South Korea, and also by a casino conflict bringing many of the main combatants together in a choreographed collision of bullets, spears, fists and feet.

The movie also looks great, with dazzling cinematography by Rachel Morrison, who is currently Oscar-nominated for Mudbound, and production and costume design that is faithful to the traditions of the African setting.

Rarely has a superhero origin story been as satisfying as Black Panther, which in many ways doesn’t feel like a typical Marvel movie — and more power to that.