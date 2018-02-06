Young baritone makes promising 'Elixir' debut
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Italian baritone Davide Luciano is making his Metropolitan Opera — and U.S. — debut as the "other man" who threatens to take the heroine, Adina, away from the bumbling peasant Nemorino in Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore," or "The Elixir of Love."
"L'Elisir d'Amore" will be broadcast to movie
Though the character is basically a stock figure of the vainglorious soldier who imagines his uniform makes him irresistible to women, Luciano sees Sgt. Belcore as "a man with some psychological complexity."
The Metropolitan Opera is a company based in New York City.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter