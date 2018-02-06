Entertainment

Young baritone makes promising 'Elixir' debut

This Jan. 12, 2018 photo released by the Metropolitan Opera shows a performance of Donizetti's ‚ÄúL'Elisir d'Amore‚Äù (‚ÄúThe Elixir of Love‚Äù) which will be broadcast to movie theaters worldwide on Saturday, Feb. 10, as part of the Met's Live in HD series. (Metropolitan Opera via AP)

Italian baritone Davide Luciano is making his Metropolitan Opera — and U.S. — debut as the "other man" who threatens to take the heroine, Adina, away from the bumbling peasant Nemorino in Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore," or "The Elixir of Love."

"L'Elisir d'Amore" will be broadcast to movie theatres worldwide Saturday as part of the Met's "Live in HD" series.

Though the character is basically a stock figure of the vainglorious soldier who imagines his uniform makes him irresistible to women, Luciano sees Sgt. Belcore as "a man with some psychological complexity."

