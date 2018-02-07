Armie Hammer joins guests at a sportswear-heavy Boss show

NEW YORK — Here are some highlights of the men's collections presented at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday:

A BASEBALL VIBE — AND ARMIE HAMMER — AT BOSS

Actor Armie Hammer tapped his toes to the music in the front row at the Boss menswear show Wednesday, a collection that aimed to fuse a sporty baseball vibe with the label's well-known focus on tailoring.

In what felt like a nod to the nasty weather outside — a morning dusting of snow that morphed into rain — there were generously oversized coats in soft cashmere, spacious down puffer jackets, and some bright and shiny raincoats in yellow or white.

And there was a heavy emphasis on voluminous capes — some monochromatic, and others playfully adorned with baseball graphics.

The label called the collection "Sports Tailoring," and said it was taking its inspiration from New York itself — "from the city, its imagery, icons and sports," according to show notes. The baseball elements came across in baseball shirts and jackets, and in embroidery that featured pitchers and batters, along with the Hugo Boss initials.

Complementing the soft feel of wool and cashmere in greys , browns and charcoal were a number of garments in bright colored nylon, bringing "a new energy to traditional pieces." The favoured colour for those bright moments: Neon yellow.