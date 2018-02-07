'Bachelor' star asks court to dismiss fatal accident charge
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television celebrity charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident is asking the Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss the felony charge before it goes to trial.
Chris Soules, who appeared on "The Bachelor" and "Dancing With The Stars" in 2015, filed an appeal to the state's highest court on Tuesday.
Soules struck a farm tractor driven by a
Soules contends Iowa law doesn't require fatal wreck surviving drivers to wait for police but state prosecutors say it does.
A judge declined last month to dismiss the charge, which carries a five-year maximum prison sentence
