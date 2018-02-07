Entertainment

Johanna Schneller: Amazon’s distribution is novel, but Breathe is stuck in the ‘90s

Breathe is a mishmash of distinctly Indian details, abrupt tone changes and out-of-date clichés.

In Amazon Prime’s Breathe, Danny’s (R. Madhavan) son needs new lungs, but he’s fourth on the organ donor list.

Amazon Studios

In Amazon Prime’s Breathe, Danny’s (R. Madhavan) son needs new lungs, but he’s fourth on the organ donor list.

The Show: Breathe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Amazon Prime)

The Moment: The surveillance trope

Danny’s (R. Madhavan) six-year-old son needs new lungs, but he’s fourth on the organ donor list. So Danny reluctantly decides to kill donors to move his son up. Using a long-lens camera, he surveils the home of retired teacher Sudhir (Gyan Prakash).

Click-click-click, Danny photographs Sudhir’s life. “Son leaves for work at 8:45 a.m.,” he says into a recorder.

Click-click-click. “Maid comes in at 9:45,” Danny records.

Click-click-click. “Pav-wala (bread seller) comes in at 4:45 p.m.”

Via montage, Danny surveils for days. Then he notices: When the maid shakes up dust, Sudhir dives for his asthma inhaler. Bingo.

This eight-episode Amazon India Original dropped last week in 200 countries, and it illustrates how the entire world has absorbed the tropes of the American cop show. (A hardened cop with a drinking problem soon begins closing in on Danny.)

The result is a head-spinning mishmash of distinctly Indian details (that pav-wala); abrupt tone changes (episode one screeches to a halt so Danny can deliver a PSA about organ donation: “Did you know that three million people have died in India since 2005 because they didn’t receive an organ transplant on time?”); and out-of-date clichés (it’s unclear why Danny needs all those photos, since he’s recording his notes. Apparently he has yet to see the cop shows that warn against a paper trail).

The odd montages, the pulsing score! The establishing shots of city life! The reveal of the cop’s secret misery! The delivery system for this show — international streaming — is very 21st century. But the esthetic is pure 1990s. Call it Mumbai Blue.

Johanna Schneller is a media connoisseur who zeroes in on pop-culture moments.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular