'Justified,' 'Home Improvement' actor Mickey Jones dies
LOS ANGELES — A spokeswoman for veteran character actor Mickey Jones says he has died. He was 76.
Publicist Cherry Hepburn says Jones died early Wednesday of the effects of a long illness. The illness was not disclosed.
Jones played Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham on "Justified" and construction worker and avid drummer Pete on the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement."
Jones was a native of Houston, Texas. He worked steadily in TV since the 1970s. His movie credits included "Sling Blade," ''Tin Cup" and "Starman."
Jones started out in entertainment as a musician. He played drums with Bob Dylan and The First Edition with Kenny Rogers, among others.
