Despite its well-toned parts, Fifty Shades Freed comes up soft on substance

Fifty Shades Freed 1 star

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan return as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Freed, the third part of the erotic movie franchise.

It’s part erotic adventure, part revenge story and part “Lifestyles of the Rich and Kinky.” It’s all of those things and yet, less than the sum of its well-toned parts.

The sexiest thing about Fifty Shades Freed is the way Ana handles the Audi in a high-ish speed chase through the streets of Seattle.

Permission 2½ stars

Longtime couple Will (Dan Stevens) and Anna (Rebecca Hall) test the strength of their relationship by dating other people.

Director-writer Brian Crano takes a thoughtful and mature approach to the material but his delivery of it feels scattershot.

Although uneven, Permission is an interesting look at the responsibilities that come with adult relationships.

Entanglement 2 stars

Entanglement stars Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch as a man who almost finds fulfilment with a woman who was almost his sister.

Entanglement is a neurotic rom com that starts off promisingly as a dark comedy but then falls too in love with its premise.