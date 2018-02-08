Harvey Weinstein's links to amfAR makes gala complicated
NEW YORK — The shadow of Harvey Weinstein has loomed large over red carpets of late and the amfAR gala in New York was no exception.
Weinstein was a huge fundraiser for amfAR and has come under fire for alleged questionable transactions involving the AIDS charity.
Lee Daniels, who was
W magazine editor Stefano Tonchi was more candid on the issue, but felt it was important to remember the purpose of the charitable organization.
He says: "I think there has been a lot of mistakes."
