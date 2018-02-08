PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 2/4/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

2. "Still Me" by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

3. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

4. "Fall From Grace" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

6. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

7. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. "The Immortalists" by Chloe Benjamin (G.P. Putnams's Sons)

10. "The Wife Between Us" by Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin's)

11. "The Grave's Fine and Private Place" by Alan Bradley (Delacorte)

12. "City of Endless Night" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "Sing, Unburied, Sing" by Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

14. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

15. "The Power" by Naomi Alderman (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Holt)

2. "Crushing it!" by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)

3. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. "All-American Murder" by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich (Little, Brown)

5. "Dirty Genes" by Ben Lynch (HarperOne)

6. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

7. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

8. "If You Only Knew" by Jamie Ivey (B&H)

9. "When" by Daniel H. Pink (Riverhead)

10. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

11. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

12. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

14. "Principles" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

15. "The Culture Code" by Daniel Coyle (Bantam)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Dell)

3. "Judgment Road" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

4. "Beyond Danger" by Kat Martin (Zebra)

5. "Looking for a Hero" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. "Hang Him Twice" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. "Almost Dead" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

8. "Getaway" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

9. "The Valentine Two-Step" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

10. "Surrender to the Highlander" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

11. "Vicious Circle" by C.J. Box (G.P Putnam's Sons)

12. "Secrets in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

13. "Never Never" by James Patterson (Vision)

14. "All That Glitters" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

15. "Luckiest Cowboy of All" by Carolyn Brown (Forever)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Air Fry Genius" by Meredith Laurence (Walsh)

2. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

3. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

4. "The Simple Truth" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter (Penguin)

6. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018" (College Board)

8. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

9. "The Women in the Castle" by Jessica Shattuck (William Morrow)

10. "Darker" by E.L. James (Vintage)

11. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Anchor)

12. "Call Me by Your Name" (movie tie-in) by Andre Aciman (Picador)

13. "Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

15. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)