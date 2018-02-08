WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended February 4.

FICTION

1. "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. "Still Me" by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

4. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

5. "Fall From Grace" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. "The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

8. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

9. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

10. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

NONFICTION

1. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)

2. "Crushing it!" by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)

3. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. "All-American Murder" by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich (Little, Brown)

5. "The Subtle Art of Not giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

6. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

7. "Dirty Genes" by Ben Lynch (HarperOne)

8. "Great at Work" by Morten Hansen (Simon & Schuster)

9. "The Whole30 Fast &Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (W. W. Norton & Company)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Still Me" by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

3. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (HarperCollins)

4. "16th Seduction" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. "The Wife Between Us" by Greer Hendricks (St. Martin's Press)

6. "Risky Business" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

7. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

8. "Dr. Texas" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Random House)

10. "Ice Cold" by Tess Gerritsen (Random House)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

2. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)

3. "Secrets of Mental Math" by Arthur Benjamin and Michael Shermer (Crown/Archetype)

4. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. "Crushing it!" by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)

6. "The Outlandish Companion" by Diana Galbaldon (Random House)

7. "All-American Murder" by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich (Little, Brown)

8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperCollins)

9. "The Rainbow Comes and Goes" by A. Cooper and G. Vanderbilt (HarperCollins)

10. "Technical Analysis of the Financial Markets" by John J. Murphy (Penguin)